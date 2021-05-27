Cancel
Natalie Wood's Life in Photos

By Charlotte Chilton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudiences fell in love with Natalie Wood as the dubious Susan Walker in Miracle on 34th Street, but the breakout role was far from her last. She continued to make a name for herself in Hollywood for decades, thanks to her glamorous style, tabloid-ridden romances, and Oscar-nominated performances. Now, decades after the actress's tragic death, we're taking a look back at the life of Natalie Wood—from her days as a child star to her award-winning film career.

