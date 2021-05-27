Natalie Wood's Life in Photos

Luke’s Life Hangs in the Balance in Batwoman Episode 2.15 Photos. The CW has dropped a shiny new set of promotional photos for the upcoming fifteenth episode of Batwoman season 2. After taking a couple of weeks off, the show will return with new adventures for the titular heroine. The latest installment ended with Luke Fox being shot, and now he is fighting for his life in the hospital. These recently released photos teased that the members of the team are worried about their friend’s life. And the episode will also feature the return of a couple of familiar faces: Ocean and Evan Black. In the promotional material, the botanist and former associate of the False Face Society is in the company of Alice, while the alter-ego of Wolf Spider is walking with Mary. Both characters made their debut in the sophomore season of the show.