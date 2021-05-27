Get the feel of a “full-blown” SSL console with the UC1 channel strip and bus compressor plugin controller

Switch effortlessly between sorting, retouching, color correcting, and more with the Monogram Studio Console photo editing controller. It has built-in navigation buttons that make these tasks easier, and you can adapt them to video edits. The set includes one Core module and two Dial modules. There’s also an Orbiter module and an Essential Keys module. Each module features solid, precision CNC-machined aerospace aluminum and strong neodymium magnetic connectors that allow for quick and secure attachment. Meanwhile, the sandblasted aluminum surface provides a textured finish. Additionally, you get access to the Monogram Creator app. It works with both macOS and Windows and optimizes the console to any workflow. The app includes more than eight Monogram plugins including Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and more. Finally, a grip ring on the underside keeps this photography gadget from slipping on tabletops.