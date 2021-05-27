Cancel
Get the feel of a “full-blown” SSL console with the UC1 channel strip and bus compressor plugin controller

By Ben Rogerson
MusicRadar.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSSL is following-up its UF8 DAW controller with the UC1, a dedicated control surface for its Native Channel Strip 2 and Bus Compressor 2 plugins. Licenses for both plugins are included with the UC1, and can be accessed via the SSL 360° Plug-in Mixer, a virtual console. You can connect this to three different DAWs and switch between them.

