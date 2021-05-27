Get the feel of a “full-blown” SSL console with the UC1 channel strip and bus compressor plugin controller

The invention of the wireless controller changed gaming instantly. As soon as the battery pack was introduced to the backs of our controllers, traditional wired controllers ceased to be seen in anyone's gaming den. Wireless controllers allow for so much more flexibility and convenience when gaming. However, every gamer knows the frustration of having your controllers die. When our battery packs die, we either have to charge them from the console, going back to the days of wired controllers, or we have to search the house for another controller that's hopefully charged. Thankfully, those days can now be over.