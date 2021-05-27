Cancel
Google Cloud unveils Datashare for financial services

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Cloud is launching a new platform for financial services called Datashare, which was created specifically for capital markets and the larger financial services ecosystem. Datashare for financial services was designed with market data publishers and data consumers in mind, collecting third-party data and arranging it in a way that...

www.zdnet.com
