Days after a police visit to their offices in Delhi, Twitter has said it is concerned for the safety of its employees in India. On Monday, a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell had visited Twitter India’s offices as part of a probe related to the social media platform’s tagging of some ruling party posts as “manipulated media”. The opposition labelled the raid an attempt at “intimidation”.A Twitter spokesperson said: “We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of...