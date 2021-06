If you want to start consistently catching bass, then you have to prepare for any type of situation that may arise. This means having lots of different baits and lures ready to go at a moment’s notice. You should always have a bass lure ready for whatever the day has in store, from soft plastics and finesse-style baits to topwater and weedless rigs. But if you don’t have a few different crankbaits for bass in your box, you might miss out on a lot of fish. Crankbaits come in a variety of types and sizes, designed to work in different conditions, habitats, and seasons. Dialing in on which piece of fishing gear work best for your water takes practice and experimentation. Here are five to get you started.