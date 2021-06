Michael Waldron may not be a household name at the moment, but as the writer for Loki and one of the credited writers on Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Marvel fans will be hearing it alot, very soon. We fans, never content with what we have in front of us, have been looking for the connecting lines to the Doc Strange sequel in everything this year, but it looks like we just needed some patience. Waldron sat down with TotalFilm this week, so of course the conversation eventually steered to the connective tissue that would be generated from the upcoming MCU show.