Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Germany, Norway flip switch on $2.4B undersea energy link

By FRANK JORDANS
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25t8dE_0aDOOq1000

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany and Norway inaugurated a new undersea cable Thursday that directly links the two countries' electricity networks, a project that has been described as a key step in Europe's effort to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The 2-billion-euro ($2.4 billion) project, called Nordlink, will allow Germany to export excess electricity from its wind parks to Norway, effectively banking it in Nordic nation's vast hydropower reservoirs. During periods of little wind, electricity can be released from Norwegian reservoirs again to meet German demand.

“We're setting a milestone for the modern energy supply in Europe,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a virtual ceremony to officially switch on the power link.

The 623-kilometer (387-mile) cable runs under the North Sea, from Germany’s windswept northern state of Schleswig-Holstein to Tonstad in southern Norway. Operators say it can carry enough electricity to supply 3.6 million households at once.

The new system should help lower the price of electricity in Germany, which is relatively high compared to other European countries, said Claudia Kemfert, a senior energy expert at the German Institute for Economic Research.

Oil-rich Norway meets almost all of its electricity needs using renewable sources, and electricity from its hydropower facilities is comparatively cheap. By tapping into the Norwegian grid, Germany can avoid building costly stand-by power plants of its own, Kemfert said.

“Nordlink is no replacement for the expansion of renewable energy here in Germany, but it can significantly help balance out fluctuations,” she said.

The German government recently announced that it aims to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions to "net zero" by 2045.

Since Germany is shutting down its last nuclear plants next year and phasing out the use of coal by 2038, a massive expansion of wind and solar power generation will be required to meet the demands of its 83 million inhabitants and industry.

“Nordlink will facilitate Germany’s transition to renewable energy," Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said of the project, which took 10 years to complete. "At the same time, it will give us in Norway energy when we need it.”

___

Jan M. Olsen in Cophenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erna Solberg
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Wind Energy#Grid Power#Solar Energy#Ap#The Associated Press#Norway Energy#Southern Norway#Oil Rich Norway#German Demand#Norwegian Reservoirs#Solar Power Generation#European Countries#Excess Electricity#Renewable Sources#Nordic Nation#Supply#Fossil Fuels#Cable#Berlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bosch opens $1.2B semiconductor factory in eastern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German technology company Bosch on Monday opened a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) chip factory in the eastern city of Dresden to help meet the growing demand for semiconductors. A global shortage of semiconductors has forced major auto companies such as Volkswagen and BMW to slow vehicle...
IndustryCleanTechnica

EU Considering Border Tariffs On Steel, Cement, & Electricity

According to Reuters, the European Union is considering a draft proposal that would impose tariffs carbon emissions-based tariffs on a variety of imported goods, including steel, cement, and electricity. The news was first reported by Bloomberg last Wednesday. The new tariffs are designed to protect the 27 member nations of the EU from lower cost products made in countries with few or no carbon emission restrictions.
Environment985theriver.com

EU countries give final approval to multibillion euro green transition fund

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries on Monday approved the bloc’s flagship fund to wean them off fossil fuels and protect communities most affected, paving the way for members to start receiving the cash. The 17.5 billion euro ($21.27 billion) Just Transition Fund (JTF) combines money from the EU’s budget...
Energy IndustryPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Nuclear energy and American hegemony

Over the past four years, the European Union, a political entity whose membership largely overlaps with that of NATO, has been importing roughly 40% of its natural gas from the Russian Federation. Such dependency complicated regional responses to Vladimir Putin’s 2014 invasion of the Crimean Peninsula, hindering the ability of Western powers to intervene on part of Ukraine. With this in mind, one would assume that our friends in Europe would be working to wean themselves off reliance on Russian energy. However, some have taken the opposite approach.
Industrybiofuelsdigest.com

Denmark, Norway, and the United States to lead zero-emission shipping mission

In Europe and the U.S., the governments of Denmark, Norway, and the United States, along with the Global Maritime Forum and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, will lead a new Zero-Emission Shipping Mission as part of Mission Innovation which aims to accelerate international public-private collaboration to scale and deploy new green maritime solutions, setting international shipping on an ambitious zero-emission course.
Environment24newshd.tv

Merkel calls for 'concrete measures' from climate summit

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday she hoped for "concrete measures" at the global summit on climate change due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November. "The Paris agreement shows us the way to limit global warming to a tolerable level," Merkel said in her video...
EconomyAgriculture Online

Germany backs carbon pricing in EU climate policy overhaul - document

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - The German government is backing an extension of European Union carbon pricing and an end to free carbon permits for airlines as the bloc prepares new measures to help meet climate change targets, according to a document seen by Reuters. The European Commission will propose...
Environmenttravelawaits.com

This Country Has The Cleanest Waters In The European Union

With Europe opening to American travelers in the coming weeks, soaking in the warm Mediterranean sun, lounging on golden sand, and frolicking in ocean waves just might be on your European vacation agenda this summer. Curious about which bodies of water are cleanest for swimming? The European Environment Agency (EEA)...
Environmentdallassun.com

'Garbage will never end': Russia bets on waste-to-energy plants

Russia is advancing projects to have waste-to-energy plants produce electricity, Sergei Ivanov, Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology, and Transport said at an economic forum in Russia. "Garbage will never end. It is just like the forest, the wind and the sun. I hope the sun will not go...
Animalswhbl.com

Concern over wildlife halts building of Norway-Poland gas link

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Concern over the impact on protected mice and bat species has halted construction in Denmark of Baltic Pipe, a pipeline connecting Poland with Norwegian gas fields, Danish grid operator Energinet said on Thursday. The suspension followed the rescinding of an environmental permit by a public appeals committee. The...
Soccernewsnetnebraska.org

The United States and Norway won against Germany and Kazakhstan

J at 38:56 on the Power Play. A goal by Robertson, c. Blackwell’s empty-net goal was repeated at 59:33, allowing Germany’s Pyongyang to beat the 2018 sub-Olympic champions the United States. Goalie Peterson’s match was excellent, with all 33 shots fired at him by the German strikers, while his German teammate Brookman received only 15 shots from his opponents.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Germany: Annual HICP rises to 2.4% in May vs. 2.5% expected

HICP inflation in Germany continued to rise in May. EUR/USD stays quiet around 1.2200 after the data. Inflation in Germany, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged lower to 0.5% (preliminary) on a monthly basis in May from 0.7% in March, the data published by Destatist showed on Monday. On a yearly basis, the CPI rose to 2.5% from 2%.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Germany and Norway commission NordLink power cable

Germany and Norway have officially commissioned NordLink, a 623km long high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission system that will provide clean energy to Europe’s largest economy. Norway’s power production is mostly based on hydropower. Because of the country’s large reservoirs, it can control its renewable energy generation while also helping to offset...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Norway, Germany leaders open direct power link

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Germany and Norway on Thursday officially opened NordLink, the first direct power cable between the two countries, which will provide Europe’s largest economy with renewable energy at a time when it is phasing out coal power. Norway’s electricity production is dominated by large water reservoirs...