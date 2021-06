Since Covid caused us to cancel the 2020 Little Miss Knox County, this year we would like to have 2 contests. One will be for girls 8 years old and will be for the 2020 LMKC title. The second one will be for girls 7 years old and will be for the 2021 LMKC title. Information and rules can be found on the fair’s website (knoxcountyfair.org).