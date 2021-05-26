Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Singer JoJo Speaks On Her Love for Hip-Hop, Is a Fan of Anderson .Paak, Baby Keem and More

By Robby Seabrook III
Posted by 
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As an artist blending hip-hop and R&B into her pop-tinged music, JoJo is a unique talent. She first hit the scene when she was just 12 years old with the release of her self-titled debut album. The project features the hit song “Leave (Get Out)” and helped launch JoJo in to a almost two-decade long career. Now an adult, JoJo is still a beloved artist, and released her fourth album, Good To Know, last year. Talking to XXL about her love for hip-hop, her memories of rapping Jadakiss bars on the school bus, collabing with Remy Ma and her own longevity, JoJo has plenty to share.

power1029noco.com
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Jojo
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Tierra Whack
Person
Remy Ma
Person
Jadakiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Love#Rap Music#Pop Music#Good Music#Soft Music#Xxl#Wizeye#Air Force#Paak#Hip Hop Artists#Baby Keem Months#East Coast Hip Hop#Song#Rappers#Rapping Jadakiss Bars#Mixtapes#White Artists#Fuck Apologies#Dipset#Fab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNBC San Diego

JoJo Says ‘Masked Singer' Helped Get Her ‘Mojo Back' After Developing Severe Stage Fright

JoJo is realizing there's no such thing as too little, too late when it comes to figuring out what's important in life. The 30-year-old "Too Little Too Late" vocalist was revealed as "The Masked Singer's" season 5 runner-up in the finale that aired on Wednesday. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the personality behind the Black Swan explained how doing the show actually helped her get back to feeling more like herself.
CelebritiesBET

BET Awards 2021: 5 Nas Lyrics That Clearly Inspired Today’s Top Hip-Hop Artists

In 1991, social media wasn’t even a thing. Thankfully, a teenaged Nas didn’t need to go viral on the Internet to establish himself as a lyrical prodigy. Thirty years after he took the streets by storm with his razor-sharp mic skills, the Queenbridge legend’s flow is still a national treasure, one reason why he’s been nominated for a 2021 BET Awards Album of the Year nomination for King’s Disease. From the nostalgia-filled reunion of his 90s co-conspirators Foxy Brown, AZ and Cormega (“Full Circle”), to fresh collabs with today’s hottest stars, including 2021 BET Awards nominees Lil Durk (Best Video with Drake, “Laugh Now Cry Later”) Anderson .Paak (Best Group with Silk Sonic), Nas continues to inspire the game’s best writers.
MusicBET

BET Awards 2021: What’s The Chemistry That Makes Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic A Slam Dunk Superteam?

Silk Sonic first became a power group in 2017 when Anderson .Paak was an opener on the European run of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour. The two artists clicked and collaborated at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, recording several tracks that ended up on Paak's album Ventura. Funk legend Bootsy Collins named the band Silk Sonic after hearing their work and he hosted their debut single, “Leave the Door Open,” which took the world by storm. The sky's the limit for this talented duo that can produce, write, and perform at the highest level.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

JoJo premieres new single on ‘The Masked Singer’

Singer was unmasked as “Black Swan” on season finale of The Masked Singer. Acclaimed singer and songwriter JoJo unveils her sultry new single “Creature of Habit.” The song was written by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber) and Sasha Sloan (Camila Cabello, Katy Perry) and produced by Mano (The Weeknd) and Rissi (Lukas Graham, Kygo). An accompanying video, in which JoJo debuts her fresh blonde look, premieres later today (May 27th).
Musichypefresh.co

R&B Singer Jojo Reveals That She Rapped To Jadakiss In Her Youth

We’ve seen fans throw themselves at their favorite artists. Though, it’s always surprising to learn entertainers have idols they look up to as well. For instance, R&B singer Jojo grew up listening to tons of Hip-Hop artists in her youth. She’s even worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood such as Remy Ma and Wiz Khalifa. Furthermore, the “Leave (Get Out)” singer has lasted decades in the music industry. More importantly, she remains one of the most beloved R&B artists of our time. With such amazing talent, Jojo wouldn’t be the amazing singer she’s become without learning from stars like rapper Jadakiss.
Hip HopPosted by
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Juju Castaneda Jumped the Broom With a Mystery Man

Fans of Love & Hip Hop know that relationships often come and go for cast members. Some stars – like Remy Ma and hubby rapper Papoose – are solid as they come, while others have gone through the worst in their relationships. Still, everyone deserves love, and one person viewers have been rooting for is none other than Juliet “Juju” Castaneda.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Lil Scrappy Said He Joined ‘Love & Hip Hop’ To Not Rely Solely On Music

Rapper Lil Scrappy has been part of the Love & Hip Hop family since 2012. In a recent interview he revealed why he joined the reality television franchise. While talking on the Big Facts podcast, the 37-year-old said, “I thought about, I was like, ‘...I ain’t even got a rap career right now, so, you know what I’m saying, I don’t even give a [expletive].’ … When I say I’m connected with the god that created me, like, he put something in me. He was just, like [Big] Bank said man, ‘Just keep that [expletive] gangster, be yourself, my n***a.’”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

JoJo & Parson James Duet For "Dirty Laundry"

JoJo has been around seemingly forever, and yet her music sounds as fresh as any r'n'b artist that's cropped up recently (and if you need a reminder, check out our Next Generation of R&B feature for the current who's who). After all, she started in the game as an r'n'b-slash-pop star back when she was just a teen, so now, at 30-years old, JoJo has visibly (or perhaps, audibly) evolved her sound, just as she's matured along with it. To that effect, the singer dropped her strongest album to date, good to know, just over one year ago.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Lil Baby And Lil Durk Share ‘Voice Of The Heroes’ Tracklist

After months of teasing the project as well as a slight delay on its release, Lil Durk and Lil Baby will finally share their joint album, Voice Of The Heroes later this week on June 4. Fresh off sharing its title track, the first offering from the album, the duo returns with the tracklist for the album.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Calls DJ Khaled The "Quincy Jones Of Hip-Hop"

Fat Joe had massive praise for DJ Khaled during a new episode of the Drink Champs podcast and even referred to the producer as the "Quincy Jones of hip-hop." The comment received backlash from fans on social media, but Joe held strong with his opinion in response. “People take away...
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Blxst Wants to Take the Torch for L.A. Hip-Hop and Continue Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. It would simply be too easy to categorize 25-year-old Blxst as the latest rapping-singing product to break out of the West Coast hip-hop scene. Instead, the sleepy-eyed 1990’s baby, who has been compared to late O.G. hook king Nate Dogg and platinum-plus Compton phenom Roddy Ricch, is carving out his own lane. “The West Coast is really known for being gangsters,” Blxst says. “Now, we are experimenting. We are having fun with it.” The South Central, Los Angeles-born artist is also a beatmaker, songwriter and sound engineer. Blxst’s self-produced, 2020 debut EP, No Love Lost, was followed by an expanded deluxe edition late last year, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He’s also racked up over 13 million Spotify streams of his mid-tempo come-on track “Chosen” featuring platinum players Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and garnered cosigns by hip-hop behemoths J. Cole and Nas. “That’s not regular,” a humble Blxst says of Nas name-dropping him on an upcoming song. “As much as I try to be humble about it, it’s hard to keep that in. That’s big.”
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's Goku Falls In Love With JoJo

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Dragon Ball might both be Shonen, franchises, the two action-packed anime series could not be more different, though it seems as if the two series have been united by the voice of the English Goku, Sean Schemmel, expressing his love for the series created by Hirohiko Araki. Though there currently aren't any plans for Schemmel to join the Stand focused franchise, with him not having supplied any of the voices in the previous seasons, it's entirely possible that his newfound love for the franchise might have him joining the world of the Joestars at some point.