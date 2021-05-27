Cancel
Coca-Cola Japan discounts vending sales via subscription app

vendingtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously announced, the Coca-Cola (Japan) Co. has begun offering discounts to its vending customers this month through its subscription app to boost sales lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an Asahi Shimbun report. Those who sign up for the service, which costs 2,700 yen ($24.80) per month,...

www.vendingtimes.com
Economycspdailynews.com

Coca-Cola Cuts Its Energy Drink

ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Co. is discontinuing sales of Coca-Cola Energy in North America. The Atlanta-based beverage company said that as it emerges from the pandemic, its strategy is focused on scaling big bets across a streamlined portfolio and experimenting in an intelligent and disciplined manner. “An important component to...
Atlantic, IARadio Iowa

Atlantic sale will feature many Coca-Cola items

Rare collectibles from around the globe that were on display at the Coca-Cola Center and Museum in Atlantic will be sold today and tomorrow as part of a city-wide garage sale. The museum closed in 2020, in part, due to concerns over COVID-19. Museum volunteer Christi Garrett says when museum owner Margaret Slepsky died in June of 2020, she and the other volunteers could no longer keep it running.
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

Coca-Cola HBC taps Blue Yonder supply chain tech

Coca-Cola HBC has chosen Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Luminate Planning solutions, which are built on Microsoft Azure, to power its end-to-end supply chain. Coca-Cola HBC is a bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company in 28 countries. The company was looking for a solution to support a 24/7 supply chain and its...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Starbucks vs. Coca-Cola

The waning COVID-19 threat in many countries has Wall Street excited about a sharp growth spike on the way, especially in the latter half of 2021. The so-called "reopening boom" might be especially strong in consumer niches that were hit hard during maximum social-distancing efforts in the past year. With...
StocksBenzinga

Sphere 3D Raises $7M Via Secondary Equity Sale At 5.7% Discount

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) has priced 5.6 million shares at $1.25 per share to raise $7 million in a secondary public offering. The offer price signifies a 5.7% discount to the Monday closing price of $1.325. The underwriters have 45 days to procure additional shares up to 0.84 million.
Food & Drinkscspdailynews.com

Coca-Cola Releases Summer Packaging

ATLANTA —Consumers will see something new on their Coca-Cola bottles this summer. The Coca-Cola Co. is launching limited-time Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 20-ounce bottles with summer poems on the packaging. Each bottle features a poem and the words “Open for Summer” and encourages consumers to “open up” a Coke to access summer feels and inspire summer rituals that many have missed, according to the Atlanta-based beverage company.
Atlanta, GAalbuquerquenews.net

Coca-Cola Energy exits U.S., to be sold elsewhere

ATLANTA, Georgia: Soda giant Coca-Cola has decided to pull its energy drink off market shelves in North America, just over one year after its U.S. launch, as part of a broader push to prune its product portfolio in favor of more profitable products. "Our strategy is focused on scaling big...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Boycotting Coca-Cola will only affect local employees

KUALA LUMPUR (May 19): Calls for a consumer boycott of Coca-Cola products will only affect the company’s local employees. Coca-Cola Malaysia, in a statement today, said other parties that would be affected by the boycott campaign are thousands of retailers, distributors and suppliers throughout the supply chain in the country, who rely on the company for their livelihood.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Coffee Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Starbucks, Nestle, Coca-Cola

The latest update of Global Coffee Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Coffee, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 139 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Starbucks, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Dunkin? Donuts, Unilever, Costa Coffee, Lavazza, Massimo Zanetti, Caribou Coffee, Illycaffè, Gloria Jeans, Folgers, J.M. Smucker, Eight O?Clock Coffee, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Keurig Green Mountain, Maxwell House, Fresh Roasted Coffee, Peet?s Coffee, Tchibo Coffee, Smucker, Vinacafe, Trung Nguyen, Iguacu, Cacique, Mount Hagen, Cafe Bustelo, Hills Bros. Coffee & Community Coffee.
Lifestylemoneysavingmom.com

Coca-Cola 12-Packs only $3 at Target!

Stock up on Coca-Cola 12-Packs at Target this week!. You can get Coca-Cola 12-Packs for just $3 each at Target! Here’s how:. Choose free in-store pickup and get an automatic 3/$12 discount. Use the 25% off Coca-Cola Beverages Circle offer (exp 5/31) $3 each after coupon and discount. Thanks, Hip2Save!
Economychiefmarketer.com

Coca-Cola Launches First Marketing Campaign for AHA Sparkling Water

In just its first year, AHA Sparkling Water garnered an 8.3 percent share of the unsweetened, flavored sparkling water market. That’s all the more impressive when you realize that the brand, the Coca-Cola Co.’s first launch in more than a decade, debuted in March 2020, just as COVID-19 was taking hold.
IndustryIndustry Week

Coca-Cola Suppliers in China Share Their Quest to Become World-Class

In the journey to continuous improvement success, many organizations look to supplier development programs to drive sustainable results. The focus of these programs is improving supplier performance for mutually beneficial outcomes, including reduced costs and lead time, improved transparency and collaboration and increased customer satisfaction. Supplier development is as much about processes as it is about people—the ultimate goal is developing strategic partnerships with companies that are as invested in your business as you are.
Economyjust-drinks.com

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa enters Lesotho with Maluti Mountain Breweries purchase

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa has set up a subsidiary in Lesotho after purchasing the soft drinks assets of the country's Maluti Mountain Breweries. The new entity, Coca-Cola Beverages Lesotho, is co-owned by CCBA and the Lesotho Government, the Coca-Cola bottler announced last week. Comprising MMB's soft drinks operations, the company has already started distribution in Lesotho, a nation-state within the borders of South Africa.
Cell Phonesyournewsnet.com

JBS Hit With Cyber Attack, LG Stopped Smartphone Production

JBS says it was attacked over the weekend. The food company announced the news in a statement yesterday. The hack reportedly impacted IT systems in both North America and Australia. This comes amid a growing trend of cyber attacks gripping everyone from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies to non-profit organizations. Just last week, Microsoft discovered a cyberattack on 150 different organizations from a group called Nobellium. They were also behind the Solar Wind hacks from earlier this year.
Businesstheclevelandamerican.com

The Coca-Cola Company just said goodbye to another of its drinks

(CNN Business) – Cook Energy, we barely met you. The Coca-Cola / energy drink hybrid will be discontinued in North America just over a year after its launch. Coke energy On the shelves in January 2020, a few months before the Coronavirus begins to spread across the region. However, the...
BusinessPosted by
Creative Bloq

Pepsi trolls Coca-Cola in provocative new ads

Like Apple vs Microsoft and McDonald's vs Burger King, Coca-Cola vs Pepsi is one of the most famous brand rivalries around. One of said cola brands is arguably a little more ubiquitous than the other – and Pepsi is making light of its role as the underdog in a series of amusing new ads.
Cell PhonesAutomobile

Military Discount for the MotorTrend App!

This Memorial Day, MotorTrend wants to say thank you to the proud service members of the United States Military by offering a 40 percent discount on a one-year subscription to the MotorTrend App. In partnership with ID.me, any active service member, veteran, or dependent can enjoy MotorTrend's first military discount when they sign up with a new account.
Businesshfndigital.com

SMEG Unity refrigerator celebrates iconic Coca-Cola commercial

NEW YORK—SMEG has collaborated with The Coca-Cola Company to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beverage brand’s Hilltop television commercial with a limited-edition Unity refrigerator that reflects the commercial’s themes of peace, community and harmony. The 1971 commercial included the now-famous lyric: “I’d like to teach the world to sing, in perfect harmony.”