Kenosha, WI

2021 Today's Teen: Aaron Claypool of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Kenosha News.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was my first time at SCDC (DECA's State Competition). Having fun with friends and even making new friends from across Wisconsin was an unforgettable experience. Competition, long study sessions with the chapter, DECA Dance, putting all of our phones in a blender to hear the feedback, closing session ... SCDC has given me so many great memories.

