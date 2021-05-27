2021 Today's Teen: Aaron Claypool of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Most memorable high school moment: Receiving an award from my fellow Tremper Trojanette dance team girls was one of the most memorable moments in high school. Most influential teacher: Daniel Shimon in American Literature and Composition (sophomore year) and AP Literature and Composition (senior year); He encourages his students to think for themselves and encourages us to share our thoughts which produces inciteful conversations that further our learning. I feel that I benefit from every one of his classes and that I not only learn all there is to know about the specific curriculum, but further appreciative lessons originating from the curriculum as well. With his understanding of the capability and extent to which we can expand our minds at this age, his class provides not only necessary information for our future, but also some of life's great motifs.