Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chivalry 2 Open Beta Out Now on PS5, PS4, Wage Medieval War with Up to 64 Players

By Robert Ramsey
pushsquare.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe open beta for Chivalry 2 is available to download and play right now on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It'll be live until the 1st June, so you've got the whole weekend (and a bit) to get stuck in. And you might want to get started as early...

www.pushsquare.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chivalry#Ps4#War#Medieval#Ps4#Open Beta#Objective Based Battles#Traditional Army#Free For Alls#Unmatched Chaos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Next God of War and Gran Turismo 7 To Release on PS4 & PS5

Having a hard time finding yourself a PlayStation 5 so you don’t miss out on the latest PlayStation Exclusives?. Stop your worrying and maybe hold onto your PS4 for awhile longer! Hermen Hulst confirmed today the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7 will both receive cross-gen versions on the PS4 & PS5!
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Chivalry II Open Beta Hands-on Impressions

A few weeks ago I reviewed Hood: Outlaws and Legends. As someone who has no keen interest in online gaming, it’s safe to say I didn’t have the best of times with it. So when asked to write some first impressions on the Chivalry 2 open beta which launched on Friday, I wasn’t exactly overly excited. Much to my surprise, I really enjoyed my opening hours with the game over the weekend.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Will Chivalry 2 Beta Progression Carry Over?

Will Chivalry 2 beta progression carry over? The Chivalry 2 beta kicked off May 27 and is set to continue through June 1. It's available to play on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and players have been gobbling it up, but many are wondering if all the unlock progress they've made during the beta will carry over to the full game once it's released.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Conglomerate 451: Overloaded Out Now for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher 34BigThings and developer RuneHeads announced the dungeon crawling first-person RPG with roguelike elements set in a cyberpunk world, Conglomerate 451: Overloaded, is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $9.99. THe game first launched for PC via Steam in February 2020. View the launch...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Biomutant – PS5, PS4

Experiment 101’s debut game has come out swinging with all of the ambition of a bigger studio, for better and for worse. I didn’t know what to expect from Biomutant when I sat down to start it a week ago. I’ve been aware of it but I’ve rarely covered it here on Pure PlayStation, so I went in almost as green as the luscious, post-apocalyptic world of Biomutant. And that’s the first thing that really grabbed me and kept me sat playing late into that first night; it’s so very colourful, almost too colourful at times.
Video Gamesboxden.com

God of War Dealyed to 2022 For the PS4 and PS5

Welp...just another reason I still don't have the ps5, mane. Not one single game that's a systems seller for me. My new PC and Quest/P Vr is keeping my Ps4 dusty...I know it'd do the same with the ps5. I know they're talking more and more about porting ps games...
Video GamesPosted by
The Dad

God of War 2 Delayed Until 2022, Will Release On PS4 & PS5

It looks like we’re going to have to wait a bit longer for the return of Kratos. In a Playstation Blog Q&A, Head of Playstation Studios Hermen Hulst discussed the future of the company. Hulst also broke the news to fans that they would have to wait until 2022 to play the next God of War installment.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

The Next God of War has been Delayed to 2022 and is Coming to PS5 and PS4

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed what most of us always expected and that’s that the sequel to God of War is being delayed to 2022. PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirmed this today in a Q&A post on the PlayStation Blog. Hulst said the following: “God of War started a little later than Horizon Forbidden West so we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.”
Video Gamesboxden.com

Why God Of War: Ragnarök on PS4 made me sell my PS5

We’re a week out from E3 and we’ve heard nothing from Sony about having any kind of equivalent event. It’s possible they could still announce one, since everyone seems to be leaving things to the last minute this year, but I’m going to guess all we’re going to get is a few more PlayStation blogs and maybe a few more trailers.
Video Gamesnewsnationusa.com

God Of War 2 & Horizon Forbidden West Were Always Meant For PS5, PS4

God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West were reportedly always cross-gen, leading some to wonder how this will affect the games’ designs. With God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West officially confirmed to be released on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, an insider reports that was always the plan for both games. While Horizon Forbidden West’s gameplay reveal shows that the game will at least look spectacular and run well, the idea that these highly anticipated titles will be playable on older hardware means that developers may be forced to make concessions. The most obvious of these is reduced frame rate, although there are other, less obvious areas that could impact the end user experience, as well.
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Sony says it won't leave PS4 players behind with new God of War game

Sony delivered some good and bad news for PlayStation owners on Wednesday, depending on your perspective around next-generation gaming. The good news: The next God of War game, titled God of War: Ragnarok, is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms simultaneously. So if you haven't been able to buy Sony's new console or don't plan on it anytime soon, you can still reconnect with Kratos and his demigod son Atreus. The bad news: The game, from Sony-owned Santa Monica Studio, is being delayed to 2022.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is there a Chivalry 2 single-player mode?

After many years of waiting, fans finally have their hands on Chivalry 2. The latest first-person hack-and-slash from Torn Banner studios hits the ground running with blood-soaked action and tense multiplayer battles. But what does it have in store for more solo-oriented players? Is there a Chivalry 2 single-player mode, or any sort of offline campaign mode?