K-pop one of the most popular band is in news everywhere right now likewise fast-food giant McDonald’s. As Mc Donald has recently tweeted about this collaboration and introduced a BTS meal. The south K-pop band needs no introduction. Their tracks have a huge fan following all across the globe. As this can be evident from their last track – It was a huge hit. “Dynamite” makes great numbers on popularity charts. It just broke numerous records on the day of release only in 2020. And now the popular band and McDonald’s collaboration has made us amused by their posts on Twitter handles. As the largest food chain, giant McDonald’s has joined its hands with the popular Korean stars. And what we all do is that – We can’t keep calm and can no longer wait for the meal that McDonald’s is planning to introduce.