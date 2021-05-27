Midwest Stud Ram Sale returning to the Missouri State Fairgrounds

It may not quite feel like it, but it is officially spring. This weekend celebrate the season at Springtime In The Country at the Hamburg Fairgrounds!. If you love crafts and craft shows, this show is for you! Last year it had to be done virtually and even this year it was postponed to what is normally an event that takes place in March to this weekend. But it will be happening! There will be over 200 small businesses and crafters from all over the United States.