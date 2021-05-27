Midwest Stud Ram Sale returning to the Missouri State Fairgrounds
Sedalia– The Midwest Stud Ram Sale is once again returning to the Missouri State Fairgrounds! It will begin Monday, June 14th and run through Saturday June 19th. The Midwest Stud Ram Sale is the largest sheep sale in North America and frequently includes sheep flown in from around the world. For decades the Sale has been held the last week of June, but has been moved up 2 weeks to accommodate more buyers and consignors.www.kmzu.com