Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Midwest Stud Ram Sale returning to the Missouri State Fairgrounds

By Meghan Dehn
KMZU
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSedalia– The Midwest Stud Ram Sale is once again returning to the Missouri State Fairgrounds! It will begin Monday, June 14th and run through Saturday June 19th. The Midwest Stud Ram Sale is the largest sheep sale in North America and frequently includes sheep flown in from around the world. For decades the Sale has been held the last week of June, but has been moved up 2 weeks to accommodate more buyers and consignors.

www.kmzu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Llc#Midwestsale Com#Midwest Sale#Stud Ram#Sedalia#Sheep
Related
Hamburg, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Springtime In The Country Returns To The Hamburg Fairgrounds This Weekend

It may not quite feel like it, but it is officially spring. This weekend celebrate the season at Springtime In The Country at the Hamburg Fairgrounds!. If you love crafts and craft shows, this show is for you! Last year it had to be done virtually and even this year it was postponed to what is normally an event that takes place in March to this weekend. But it will be happening! There will be over 200 small businesses and crafters from all over the United States.
Missouri Statekmmo.com

MISSOURI REALTORS® SAYS SALES OF HOMES INCREASED IN APRIL

Missouri REALTORS® says the monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of April shows an increase in the number of homes sold as compared to the same time period last year. In April, Missouri REALTORS® sold 7,783 residential properties. This was a 26.8 percent increase...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Grand garage sale returns

Karen Gump moves items that will be for sale at the annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage Sale at the Wood County Fairgrounds. The sale will be held Thursday-Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. The garage sale, now in its 27th year, is one of the humane society’s larger fundraisers, raising a record $19,300 in 2019. It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
Missouri StateDaily Journal

Missouri State Parks celebrates completion of Katy connector

On May 27, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri State Parks and the City of Sedalia celebrated the completion of the Katy Trail connector that closes the gap of approximately three miles of Katy Trail State Park through Sedalia. The $2.1 million infrastructure project connects the Katy Trail from...
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri State Park Beaches Open Today

Missouri state park beaches open for the season on Friday, May 28. Missouri State Parks offers 18 designated swimming beaches to cool off and enjoy time with family and friends during the 2021 recreational season, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department collects water samples from all...
Warrensburg, MOSedalia Democrat

West Missouri Diecast Cars and Toy Show returning

The West Missouri Diecast Cars and Toy Show is returning to Warrensburg on June 5 at the Twin Oaks Event Center in Warrensburg. The first show took place in October 2019, but COVID-19 delayed the event’s return until June 2021. Vendors bring out their Hot Wheels, diecast cars and accessories,...
Illinois Statekrcu.org

Tick-Spread Disease On The Rise In Missouri And Illinois As Midwest Gets Hotter

The tick season in Missouri is getting longer and more severe, according to researchers in Missouri and Illinois. Ticks survive best in warm, wet climates. As seasons become warmer due to climate change, more ticks survive, thrive and multiply, latching onto animals and humans and spreading diseases including Lyme disease and Heartland virus, they said.
Missouri StateKHBS

Wandering bison in Bella Vista returned safely to Missouri

A herd of 14 bison roamed the streets of Bella Vista Monday. The herd was returned safely to Brush Creek Bison in southwestern Missouri. Police alerted drivers to avoid the Branchwood area of the Highlands while the bison walked across streets and wandered near roads. The bison were rounded up...
Missouri Statemogreenway.com

Missouri sustains +$3M medical marijuana sales for consecutive weeks

Missouri medical marijuana sales dipped slightly from last week’s record high but climbed over $3 million for the second consecutive week. This marks the tenth straight week of $+2 million sales. Sales have surpassed the $3 million mark for 3 of the last 5 weeks, and have averaged $3,113,311.00 during that time.
Findlay, OHhometownstations.com

Goodyear completes deal acquiring Cooper Tire for $2.5 billion

Goodyear has completed acquiring Findlay-based Cooper Tire for $2.5 billion. The announcement was made back in February that the two Ohio tire manufactures would be merging, which will solidify Goodyear's position as the third-largest tire brand in the world. The combined company will be headquartered in Akron but Goodyear expects to maintain a presence in Findlay.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

(FMBI Alert) Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale Of First Midwest; Are Shareholders Getting A Fair Deal?

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) - Get Report ("First Midwest" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Old National Bancorp ("Old National") (ONB) - Get Report.
BusinessPosted by
Equipment Today

Brokk Relocates Washington State Facility to Consolidate Service for the Region's Customers

Brokk, manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, relocates its Monroe, Washington headquarters, consolidating service for customers in western North America. The move brings administration, sales, training, parts and service under a single roof for better customer response and a more streamlined operation. The new facility provides an additional 7,000 sq. ft....
Economypowersportsbusiness.com

Muc-Off establishes partnership with Western Power Sports

"We’re stoked to have partnered with one of the best powersports distributors in the business. They’ve got an incredible history and a great reputation within the industry. It’s a real win for us to be able to make a partnership like this happen and we can’t wait to introduce more customers to our epic range of Muc-Off products," said Muc-Off head of North America sales Tony Zanca in a recent announcement of the partnership between the company and Western Power Sports.
Missouri Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

Missouri set to be final state to adopt medication database

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday is set to make Missouri the final state to adopt a prescription drug monitoring database aimed at flagging possible opioid …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Sykesville, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Annual tractor show returns to Sykesville fairgrounds this weekend

SYKESVILLE — The Past to Present Machinery Association will hold its annual show this weekend show this weekend at the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fairgrounds. Most of the events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday,with setup to take place Friday. That evening will feature an evening bonfire and weiner roast.