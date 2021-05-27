Cancel
Knox County, OH

“What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism” by Dan Rather A Community Book Discussion

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County presents a community book discussion on Dan Rather’s bestselling memoir/essay collection, What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism. Rather’s topics are wide-ranging, and his ruminations on what it means to be an American in the 21st century are thought-provoking. Each session of the community book discussion will feature a panel of experts then broaden the discussion to include attendees, encouraging participants to engage with each other on a variety of topics in each chapter, including The Vote, to Public Education, to Courage and Empathy.

