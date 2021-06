Transaction volume totaled $14.3 billion in industrial, office and retail assets, marking a year-over-year decrease of just 2.6 percent. A return to normalcy in the net-lease investment market is on the horizon, according to CBRE’s latest U.S. Net-Lease Investment Report. In the first quarter of 2021, net-lease investment volume neared full recovery, recording a year-over-year decrease of just 2.6 percent and an even more promising increase of 10 percent from the pre-pandemic level seen in the first quarter of 2019.