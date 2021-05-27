Girl Ray share Hot Chip-produced new single & “queer Midsommar” inspired video

Girl Ray are back with their first new music since 2019's Girl. "Give Me Your Love" is an infectious house-pop track that was produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle at their studio off Brick Lane in London. “We had one day left with them, so thought we’d unearth an old demo of a slightly house-leaning song I’d been working on a few months before," says the band's Poppy Hankin. "It had a really loose structure but the feel of the chords was good so we decided to try fleshing it out. It was a really long day filled with a lot of playing around with the mountains of synths that fill their studio. Sections became longer… steel drums were added (along with some wonky backing vocals) and eventually it started taking shape. With all the awfulness of 2020 in our heads - it was important to us that it sounded optimistic and hopeful; a song for future summers where people can dance and enjoy music together once again.”