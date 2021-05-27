Cancel
Girl Ray share Hot Chip-produced new single & “queer Midsommar” inspired video

By Bill Pearis
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Ray are back with their first new music since 2019's Girl. "Give Me Your Love" is an infectious house-pop track that was produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle at their studio off Brick Lane in London. “We had one day left with them, so thought we’d unearth an old demo of a slightly house-leaning song I’d been working on a few months before," says the band's Poppy Hankin. "It had a really loose structure but the feel of the chords was good so we decided to try fleshing it out. It was a really long day filled with a lot of playing around with the mountains of synths that fill their studio. Sections became longer… steel drums were added (along with some wonky backing vocals) and eventually it started taking shape. With all the awfulness of 2020 in our heads - it was important to us that it sounded optimistic and hopeful; a song for future summers where people can dance and enjoy music together once again.”

MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

POWERWOLF Releases Music Video For New Single 'Beast Of Gévaudan'

German metallers POWERWOLF will release their new album, "Call Of The Wild", on July 9 via Napalm Records. The first single from the LP, "Beast Of Gévaudan", takes the listener on an impressive journey into the depths of historical France, while the majestically staged music video and its stunning visuals make hearts beat faster just after the first few seconds.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

BC Camplight shares new single “I’m Alright in the World”

BC Camplight is back with his first new music since last year's great Shortly After Takeoff. "I'm Alright in the World" is a mellow, uplifting anthem that doesn't drown you in treacle. "This song title is taken from a mantra I've used for years to bring myself down from my emotional boiling point," says Brian "BC" Christinzio. "I turned the mantra into a song and for the first time in my career I've created something that speaks to me, reminding me to breathe and be alright in the world… even if that world is on fire."
Musicflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | JADE Presents The "In The Breeze" Music Video

Today, May 21, Jade releases the visual for her first single, and manifesto, “In The Breeze”. Written, performed, and produced by herself, the 22 year old artist aims to start a new chapter in her artistry with it. Due to Covid-19, there were unfortunate delays in the production and release of the video, but as she says, “the show must go on!”
MusicNYLON

How SOPHIE Fans Are Recreating The Late Producer's Sound

During an interview for her July 2019 DJ Mag cover story, the ever-dynamic electro-pop producer SOPHIE provided reason for the overwhelming cache of cerebral, eclectic, and transcendental unreleased tracks she would leave behind following her sudden passing in January of 2021. “I’ve toured it all without it being released — it gave great performance, but I’ve already gone too fast,” she said of her time spent touring after the release of her breakthrough 2018 studio album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides. “I feel like I’ve definitely moved even beyond those ideas now.”
Philadelphia, PAtheartblog.org

Talking with the moon baby about queer mythologies, the pandemic and their new single ‘Yours Truly-Tom DeBlase remix’

Guest contributor Rami George speaks with the moon baby, Philadelphia-based musician and artist, about their newest single 'Yours Truly - Tom DeBlase remix.' In this exclusive conversation, the moon baby tells Rami about the single's influences, such as the myth of Narcissus, about falling in love with her partner Zach, her love of collaboration, and how she's been keeping creative during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Sigrid Returns With Brand New Single And Video, ‘Mirror’

Last year, while Sigrid was in LA working on the songs that would become the follow-up to 2019’s Sucker Punch, she suddenly had to return home to Norway due to the global pandemic. On her flight, she realized she had the genesis of “Mirror,” the kaleidoscopic new single that is out today on Island Records.
MusicThe FADER

Mustafa shares new video “The Hearse”

Toronto singer-songwriter Mustafa shared the gripping video for his latest single "The Hearse," the fourth from his upcoming album When Smoke Rises. Following powerful releases like "Ali," "Air Forces" and "Stay Alive," his latest continues to center his close-knit community as they grapple with the depths of grief and loss.
Musicnextmosh.com

As It Is share new video single “IDGAF”

As It Is — Patty Walters, Ronald Ish, and Alistair Testo — are back and they’re angrier than ever!. The band has shared the video for the new song “IDGAF” and it’s quite an anthem that invites plenty of singing along. The song also serves as a unifying, emotional, and inspired battle cry for the past year and the times we’ve all been living in during the lockdown and pandemic.
EntertainmentLaredo Morning Times

Channel 4-Peacock Series 'We Are Lady Parts,' About a Muslim Female Punk Band, Drops Soundtrack (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 and NBCUniversal streamer Peacock’s riotous new comedy “We Are Lady Parts” is releasing an official soundtrack, Variety can reveal. The stereotype-busting, Working Title-produced series about a fictional Muslim female punk band premiered on Channel 4 on Thursday to effusive praise from the U.K. press, which has widely noted that the show’s subject matter is effectively unprecedented on British television, where harmful misconceptions about the Muslim community are still rife in programming.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Conchúr White shares new single Dreamers

Conchúr White releases his EP of the same name on June 16th. Conchúr White has premiered his new track Dreamers, ‘about feeling silly for having dreams or aspirations beyond what you’ve known, so you make excuses or self sabotage’. “I worked with a lot of young people from the local...
Musicloudersound.com

The Omnific release video for new single Wax And Wane

Australian instrumental prog trio The Omnific, unique in that they feature two bass players, have released a video for their new single Wax & Wane, which you can watch below. It's the band's first new material for two years and their first material since the band announced that they'd signed to leading Australian prog label Wild Thing Records.
Sciencerespect-mag.com

Terrell Hines Shares New Single And Lyric Video, “Who Do You Love?”

On his new single – “Who Do You Love?” – Georgia-born, Los Angeles-based pop visionary Terrell Hines sings of an apocalyptic “war on earth” yet finds transcendence. “So much going on can’t help myself,” he wails in the chorus. “If we’re all going down then what do you desire? I’ll take you higher.” The song joyfully blurs sonic borders, opening with a glittery burst of electronics before giving way to psychedelic soul, tense funk, euphoric blues-rock, and gospel-pop anthemics. Listen HERE.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Arkells share new single ‘All Roads’

Following on from recent single You Can Get It (featuring rapper K.Flay) and the release of their first ever acoustic album Campfire Chords, Arkells today return with their latest track All Roads. The accompanying video sees the band on a cinematic ride at sunrise. Watch and listen below. Frontman Max...
MusicPaste Magazine

Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Wonder Woman-Inspired Single "Diana"

Gothic folk-metal singer Chelsea Wolfe has shared her latest contribution to DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Sonic Metalverse. Wolfe was cast as the voice of Wonder Woman in the franchise’s crossover event Dark Nights: Death Metal, and today (May 26), she shares her latest contribution to its soundtrack, out June 18 via Loma Vista Recordings.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

OhGeesy & DaBaby "Get Fly" On New Latin-Inspired Single

Shoreline Mafia member OhGeesy is rising up as a solo artist, making his mark on the rap game with lots of new content this year. The Los Angeles native is leveling up in a major way, prepping his fans for an onslaught of new music in the coming months. As he continues to tease his solo takeover, OhGeesy has officially released his new music video for "Get Fly," his latest single featuring DaBaby.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Lightning Bug Share New Single “Song of the Bell”

Brooklyn-based shoegaze band Lightning Bug are releasing a new album, A Color of the Sky, on June 25 via Fat Possum (their first for the label). Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Song of the Bell,” via a lyric video for the song. Listen below. Lightning Bug frontwoman...