Nearly half of UK investors believe they have become more risk-averse since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, new research from FJP Investment has revealed. The investment firm commissioned an independent survey among 735 UK investors, all of which have portfolios in excess of GBP20,000, not including any primary property, savings, pensions or SIPPs. It found that 44 per cent have become more risk-averse in their financial decision-making since March 2020, while 42 per cent have paused on making major investments until the pandemic has passed.