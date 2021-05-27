Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six gain fresh tech, new logo for 2021

It's been more than a decade since the Land Cruiser last received a design update but now Toyota has revealed an all-new model that ditches the gas-guzzling V8 for a twin-turbo V6. The new 300 Series model uses an all-new GA-F platform that helps the SUV drop 440 lbs. Expanding on its off-road capability, the company has improved the Land Cruiser's suspension performance, improved road-holding performance through with E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System), a Multi-Terrain Monitor that can display obstacles, and Multi-Terrain Select that can adjust the car's performance on a variety of road surfaces. Power will come from two engine options: a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 with a ten-speed automatic that delivers 415 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque while the twin-turbocharged 3.3L diesel V6 produces 304 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.