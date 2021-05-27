Cancel
Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six gain fresh tech, new logo for 2021

By Jack Warrick
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six have received redesigned bodywork and will now bear the Malvern-based firm’s revised logo as part of a facelift. A new hood design will be the most obvious change, with improvements made to cabin noise insulation and weather protection. The firm’s Wings emblem has also been redesigned in line with Morgan’s brand identity refresh, with an option for a black finish along with an optional black front grille.

www.autocar.co.uk
Carsacquiremag.com

Toyota reveals the 300 Series Land Cruiser

It's been more than a decade since the Land Cruiser last received a design update but now Toyota has revealed an all-new model that ditches the gas-guzzling V8 for a twin-turbo V6. The new 300 Series model uses an all-new GA-F platform that helps the SUV drop 440 lbs. Expanding on its off-road capability, the company has improved the Land Cruiser's suspension performance, improved road-holding performance through with E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System), a Multi-Terrain Monitor that can display obstacles, and Multi-Terrain Select that can adjust the car's performance on a variety of road surfaces. Power will come from two engine options: a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 with a ten-speed automatic that delivers 415 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque while the twin-turbocharged 3.3L diesel V6 produces 304 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.
BusinessFurniture Today

A Plus International takes new showroom, adds new categories

HIGH POINT – Longtime case goods importer A Plus International is highlighting new categories as it moves to a new showroom for June High Point Market. The new showroom, Centers of High Point|Russell 111, gives API the space it needs for its new and existing goods. A furniture importer since 1983, API is moving beyond bedroom and dining case goods to add motion upholstery and living room consoles. According to the company, this new lineup has met with “tremendous success.”
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Power and Torque Specs Revealed

Ford has confirmed the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor's power and torque figures, and they're the same as the previous generation. The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 produces 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. The new F-150 Raptor will be available to order tomorrow, June 10, starting at $65,840. The Ford F-150...
Computersmacprovideo.com

Waves Announces New Enhanced Gold Plus and Platinum Plus Subscription Plans

The new Platinum Plus subscription plan adds four plugins and the Gold Plus subscription plan adds two plugins to an already stellar bundle for music producers and sound engineers. Knoxville, TN, June 2, 2021 — Waves Audio, the world’s leading developer of professional audio signal processing technologies and plugins, announces...
Bicyclescyclingtips.com

Specialized S-Works Exos Evo review: the lightest off-road shoe?

Placing them onto the scales my eyes widened and I found myself doing a double-take. These do in fact have a tread and aren’t just a road shoe, right?. The scales read 502 grams for the pair (EU43), making the new Specialized S-Works Exos Evo the lightest SPD off-road shoe I’ve ever used.
Businessprovokemedia.com

BCW Strengthens Earned-Plus Service With New Hires

NEW YORK — BCW has added two executive VPs — Beth Marrano and Gabriela Lechin — to strengthen its earned-plus offering. As executive VP of integrated client solutions, Marrano will lead the agency’s Key Client Partner program, with specific focus on bringing earned-plus solutions to several of BCW’s marquee clients.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Ninjala Season Six Detailed, Plus First-Anniversary Tournament Announced

GungHo Online Entertainment has released its latest Dev Diary for Ninjala, giving us fresh details about the game’s upcoming sixth season, as well as news on an upcoming first-anniversary campaign. Let’s kick things off with Season Six, which is due to arrive on 17th June and will be themed around...
Carsconceptcarz.com

The all-new Kia Sportage sets new standards with inspiring SUV design

• Fifth-generation Sportage looks to the future with a sleek yet muscular and modern exterior design. •Cutting-edge interior blends ergonomic layout and the latest tech innovations to create an inspiring space. •A panoramic curved display forms the nucleus of the Sportage's bold but sophisticated cabin. •Kia's acclaimed 'Opposites United' design...
Home & GardenThe Auto Chanel

2022 Kia Sportage Introduced

Fifth-generation Sportage looks to the future with a sleek yet muscular and modern exterior design. Cutting-edge interior blends ergonomic layout and the latest tech innovations to create an inspiring space. A panoramic curved display forms the nucleus of the Sportage’s bold but sophisticated cabin. Kia’s acclaimed ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy...
Technologyeteknix.com

Thermaltake Launches New TT RGB PLUS 2.0 All-In-One Software

Thermaltake has announced the launch of TT RGB PLUS 2.0, an all-in-one software that can integrate all the other software from your Thermaltake Fans, Liquid Coolers, Power Supplies, and Memory to bring integration, convenience, and more functions. All the original functions are maintained with new exciting additions like more lighting functions and PC information monitoring for all your Thermaltake Fans, Liquid Coolers, Power Supplies, and Memory products. For instance, Floe RC Ultra 240/360 Memory & CPU All-In-One Liquid Cooler and TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 240/360 CPU All-In-One Liquid Cooler are supported by TT RGB PLUS 2.0.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Nike Air Max Plus Reflective Arrives in Two New Colorways

Revealed earlier this year in two Grind Rubber-soled options the 3M-glazed Nike Air Max Plus Reflective returns in two new color options — once again in black and grey based options. Here, they’re popped with Bold University Red and Racer Blue hues respectively, each featuring the accents down the tongue, laces, and Mini Swoosh outlines.
Cell Phonesautomotiveworld.com

HERE announces mobile LiDAR data, street-level imagery, and core geospatial data now accessible within Bentley’s Orbit for reality modelling and digital twin workflows

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the availability of a solution that makes it easier for U.S. departments of transportation (DOTs) to conduct fixed asset management activities, plan capital investments, and deliver infrastructure performance assessments according to federal regulations. HERE data sources, including HERE map,...
CarsGreater Milwaukee Today

Mark Phelan: 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport improves on-road comport, handling

Toyota will add a sporty version of its 4Runner midsize SUV for this fall, with adaptive shock absorbers to improve on-road comfort and handling. The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport also gets body-color accents on the grille, rocker panels and body moldings. The automaker’s TRD, or Toyota Racing Development, group...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Blue Light Gaming Glasses

Copenhagen-based startup Blux launched the VIZOR Blue Light Glasses in association with esports organization Astralis. The blue light gaming glasses are designed to promote health, sleep, and productivity by filtering blue light from digital screens. This filtering process naturally reduces and prevents eye strain leading to headaches and migraines. The...
CarsTop Speed

BMW M3 Competition MH3 600 by Manhart Pictures, Photos, Wallpapers.

German aftermarket company, Manhart Performance, has taken the 2021 BMW M3 under its wings and given it a twist. The MH3 600 comes with numerous changes on the outside and under the hood. The car is finished in black and features gold decals all around. In theory, the combination seems...