Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six gain fresh tech, new logo for 2021
The Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six have received redesigned bodywork and will now bear the Malvern-based firm’s revised logo as part of a facelift. A new hood design will be the most obvious change, with improvements made to cabin noise insulation and weather protection. The firm’s Wings emblem has also been redesigned in line with Morgan’s brand identity refresh, with an option for a black finish along with an optional black front grille.www.autocar.co.uk