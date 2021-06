Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. In about a week, I’ll hopefully be walking across the stage to get my diploma. It’s hard to believe that this will be the first time I’ve stepped foot on Towson University’s (TU) campus since March 2020. In a world completely changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve spent the entirety of my senior year online. And now I have to ask: was it worth it? Did I actually learn anything during this dreadful year?