NFL Jersey Rule Boosts Rookie Brands but Can Cost Vets Big Bucks

Things have been far from quiet on the NFL quarterback front this offseason. A number of signal-callers have already changed teams, many saw their organizations draft their successors and others are still feuding with management. The constant volatility and turnover at the position makes one wonder if we'll ever see another Eli Manning again. Manning, of course, spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the New York Giants, ultimately retiring after the 2019 season. He earned four Pro Bowl trips and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy twice during his career, and for his efforts, Big Blue announced no player will ever don Manning's No. 10 jersey again. He now shares that honor with brother Peyton, whose number was retired by the Colts in 2017. The patriarch of the family, Archie Manning, didn't have quite the same success as his Super Bowl-winning sons, and as you might expect (and what Eli noticed), his highlight reel is quite different than his sons' tape.