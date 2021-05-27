Uni in talks for possible quarantine hotel in accommodation

Director of the Burnet Institute Professor Brendan Crabb says purpose-built facilities are needed to solve Australia’s “leaky” hotel quarantine system. The Victorian Government has been locked in discussions with the federal government over the construction of a quarantine facility on the outskirts of Melbourne with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirming on Thursday that a decision on the proposal was “imminent”. Pointing to the Victorian outbreak which originated from South Australia, Professor Crabb says national solutions need to be implemented to further reinforce Australia’s quarantine systems. “It’d be fantastic because the hotel system is leaky, we’ve had 18 leaks in the last six months throughout Australia and the main reason for that is that hotels aren’t fit for purpose,” he said. “It’d be fabulous to have a purpose-built facility, but I will say it still needs to be a national solution somehow because a fantastic facility in Victoria would not have prevented this outbreak which came from South Australia.” Despite the leak, Professor Crabb says Melbourne’s outbreak has served as a silver lining and spurred on Australians to get vaccinated. “If there is a silver lining to Melbourne’s scare it’s that people have been woken up,” he continued. “We got pretty comfortable with where we were at and it took this outbreak to realise that we weren’t vaccinating as if our lives depended on it, but in fact our lives do depend on it.”