Byrne, Frank James - 5902 A1 Prostitution and Related Offenses
Members of the Berks County Human Trafficking Task Force were conducting undercover operations to combat the sex trade in Berks County. Ads were placed on sex websites and the defendant responded to an ad and agreed to meet at a motel. The defendant agreed to have sex in exchange for money with an undercover officer posing as a prostitute. The defendant was released at the scene and charges were filed with District Court.berks.crimewatchpa.com