Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Please Enable JavaScript

cltampa.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.cltampa.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
News Talk 1490

Ahead Of Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing, Prison Experts Predict Ex-Cop Will Be Killed Behind Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Derek Chauvin on Friday will learn how long a judge sentences him to prison, but corrections experts say the real moment of truth for the ex-cop convicted of murdering George Floyd by brutally kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes will likely come behind bars when his fellow inmates “kill him.”
WorldPosted by
Times Leader

Cyberbullying trial tests French tools to fight online abuse

PARIS (AP) — A landmark cyberbullying trial in Paris, involving thousands of threats against a teenager who savaged Islam in online posts, is blazing a trail in efforts to punish and prevent online abuse. It has also raised uncomfortable questions about freedom of expression, freedom to criticize a religion, and...
Religioncrisistextline.org

Supporting the Islamic, Jewish, and Arab Communities in the US

Violence against any community is a threat to all humanity. At Crisis Text Line, we see the emotional pain anti-Arab, antisemitic, and islamophobic hate crimes cause for our Arab, Jewish, and Islamic communities in the US. No matter the trauma you’re experiencing, we’re here to hold space for your pain. If you need someone to talk to, text HOME to 741741 to reach a volunteer Crisis Counselor.
Internetfacecrooks.com

Report: Facebook Promoted Content Urging Violence Against Protesters

Facebook has long struggled with controlling its content recommendation algorithm. This simple tool intended to connect users often has harmful effects, from serving up hate speech to white supremacists to bringing together radical groups abroad. And according to the rights group Global Witness, that is exactly what’s happening in the country of Myanmar. A recent report from the group found that Facebook is still inviting users to view content that promotes violence against protesters — this despite the fact that this kind of content isn’t allowed on Facebook.
Law Enforcement19fortyfive.com

Should You Go to Jail For Secretly Recording the Police?

A mother gets a call from the police telling her to meet them outside of a movie theatre. They have arrested her son, who looks about 15, for trying to sneak into a movie. Soon after arriving, the mother starts recording the scene. She lets the officers know they’re on camera, and one says that’s OK. Then she turns to ask her son what happened. He tells his mom that the police slammed him against a car.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced that he was going outside to wait for us and – screaming, snarling, raising his fists – stared at us through the window. Was I surprised that a muscular guy in his 30s was threatening to punch out two grandparents? The woman behind the checkout counter wasn’t. She said, “Stuff like this happens every few days.” In fact, not long before, in another supermarket, another city, an elderly man raged and shouted at me, claiming that I was standing too close, and the cashier said, “He comes in here and does this all the time.”
New York City, NYlawofficer.com

Activist who supported “defunding the police” now blames cops for surging crime

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... NEW YORK—Brittany Packnett Cunningham, an MSNBC contributor who was appointed in 2015 to serve on President Barack Obama’s “Task Force on 21st Century Policing” recently claimed that surging crime in America is “the fault of the police.” She explained that “Defunding the police is not just about taking money out of an institution that continues to prove ineffective… It’s also about refunding the people.”
Law Enforcementrnbcincy.com

Ahead Of Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing, Prison Experts Predict Ex-Cop Will Be Killed Behind Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Derek Chauvin on Friday will learn how long a judge sentences him to prison, but corrections experts say the real moment of truth for the ex-cop convicted of murdering George Floyd by brutally kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes will likely come behind bars when his fellow inmates “kill him.”