Bluffs outdoor market could be coming

Clearwater, Fla. — The method of water treatment used by Pinellas County Utilities and the city of Clearwater will be temporarily modified during two short-term changes this year. This short-term change from chloramines to chlorine disinfection is a routine maintenance measure designed to maintain system integrity. The first is between Sunday, May 16 and Saturday, June 5. The second will take place Sept. 26 to Oct. 16. Those that will benefit from the program include Pinellas County Utilities water customers, as well as customers in the cities of Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Safety Harbor.