“Jim Bits” 5/27/21 Cassette Tapes and Coney Dogs

§ Nice Art: He writes — a LOT — but he also draws: a page from Sweet Tooth: The Return Issue 2 by Jeff Lemire, via Cadence Comic Art — and yes, it is for sale. § The Pulitzer Prize winners were announced on Friday and for the first time since 1973, no winner was chosen in the Cartooning category. There were three finalists — Ruben Bolling, Lalo Alcatraz and Marty Two Bulls. Sr. — but the final panel couldn’t pick a winner. This led to a lot of anger and statements from Association of American Editorial Cartoonists president Jen Sorenson, the Herblock Foundation, other editorial cartoonists, and many other observers. The Washington Post sums up the disappointment: