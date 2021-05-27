Cancel
US president Joe Biden, White House extend warm wishes to Buddhists worldwide in first-ever Vesak celebration

By Rod Meade Sperry
lionsroar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, for the first time in US history, a Vesak celebration honoring the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha was held at the White House. US president Joe Biden offered an official statement yesterday in recognition of “the first time in US history,” as a White House press release notes, that the White House would “celebrate the birth, enlightenment, and passing of the Buddha.”

