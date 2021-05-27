The Orange Peels will ‘Celebrate the Moments of Your Life’ on new LP (stream “Human”)

Laura Stevenson has announced a new self-titled album. It's her sixth LP, the follow up to 2019's The Big Freeze, and it's due out August 6 via Don Giovanni Records. She recorded it while pregnant with her first child, and John Agnello produced the album; her longtime collaborator and onetime Bomb The Music Industry! bandmate Jeff Rosenstock also plays guitar on it. "The album was written as a sort of purge and a prayer," Laura says. "It was a very intense experience to re-live all of the events of the previous year, while tracking these songs, with my daughter growing inside me, reliving all of that fear and pain and just wanting to protect her from the world that much more. It made me very raw." You can see the cover art and tracklisting below.