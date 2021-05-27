The Orange Peels will ‘Celebrate the Moments of Your Life’ on new LP (stream “Human”)
The Orange Peels, the long-running indiepop group led by Alan Clapp, will release their first double album, Celebrate the Moments of Your Life, on July 16 via Minty Fresh. (Preorder yours.) While the title is a nod to some schmaltzy 1980s instant coffee ads, the band are also serious. It was a rough couple years for Clapp, with a bout of pneumonia, losing his father to cancer, and nearly losing his home to the California wildfires. “When you spend weeks wondering if you have a place to live, or even an address, it changes you,” Clapp says. “You have to forget your old life to a certain extent just to keep moving forward.”www.brooklynvegan.com