Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CA

The Orange Peels will ‘Celebrate the Moments of Your Life’ on new LP (stream “Human”)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orange Peels, the long-running indiepop group led by Alan Clapp, will release their first double album, Celebrate the Moments of Your Life, on July 16 via Minty Fresh. (Preorder yours.) While the title is a nod to some schmaltzy 1980s instant coffee ads, the band are also serious. It was a rough couple years for Clapp, with a bout of pneumonia, losing his father to cancer, and nearly losing his home to the California wildfires. “When you spend weeks wondering if you have a place to live, or even an address, it changes you,” Clapp says. “You have to forget your old life to a certain extent just to keep moving forward.”

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Orange, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wildfires#Instant Coffee#The Orange Peels#Moments#Minty Fresh#Tracklist#Things#Noisier Territory#Home#Cancer#Pneumonia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicearmilk.com

Smallpools defeats an orange in "life of the party" new visuals

You may remember indie rock band Smallpools from their hit “Dreaming”, or even better, for their collaboration with the Chainsmokers on “Break Up Every Night”. Now the multi-talented trio is back and running full steam ahead with an all new single and visuals for “life of the party” which is off their upcoming full-length album. The band has also just announced a US tour which kicks off this November. Now if that’s not something to get completely psyched about, then I don’t know what is.
Musictheaureview.com

Album of the Week: Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend (2021 LP)

On the back of the world-beating and completely dominant Visions of a Life, Wolf Alice were always bound to make another great album; we just didn’t know if it was going to be straight away or in a couple of albums time. I’m here to say their new album, Blue Weekend is that next great album.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stöner (ex-Kyuss) releasing debut LP ‘Stoners Rule’ (stream 2 tracks)

Stöner is the new band of Kyuss members Brant Bjork (guitar, vocals) and Nick Oliveri (bass, vocals), with Brant's longtime drummer Ryan Güt, and their debut LP Stoners Rule drops on June 25 via Heavy Psych Sounds (pre-order). You probably have an idea of what to expect from a Kyuss-related band called Stöner, and this band does not disappoint. They recently released lead single "Nothin'" and we're now premiering second single "Rad Stays Rad," both of which offer up all the fuzzed-out, smoke-cloud riffage you could ask for.
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

Judas Knife (mem Garrison, Youth of Today, etc) releasing debut LP (stream “Lumbering Giant”)

Judas Knife is the duo of Sid Jagger aka Joseph Grillo (of Garrison, Gay For Johnny Depp, God Fires Man, and more) on vocals, guitars, bass, and keys and Drew Thomas (Youth of Today, Into Another, Bold, and more) on drums, and they're releasing their debut album Death Is The Thing With Feathers on September 24 via Translation Loss (pre-order). It was recorded by Converge's Kurt Ballou, who also played some guitar on it, and your first taste is opening track "Lumbering Giant," which premieres in this post.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Laura Stevenson announces new LP & tour w/ Adult Mom (watch video for new single “State”)

Laura Stevenson has announced a new self-titled album. It's her sixth LP, the follow up to 2019's The Big Freeze, and it's due out August 6 via Don Giovanni Records. She recorded it while pregnant with her first child, and John Agnello produced the album; her longtime collaborator and onetime Bomb The Music Industry! bandmate Jeff Rosenstock also plays guitar on it. "The album was written as a sort of purge and a prayer," Laura says. "It was a very intense experience to re-live all of the events of the previous year, while tracking these songs, with my daughter growing inside me, reliving all of that fear and pain and just wanting to protect her from the world that much more. It made me very raw." You can see the cover art and tracklisting below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Filth Is Eternal detail new LP ‘Love Is A Lie…’ (watch the video for new song “On The Rake”)

Filth Is Eternal (fka Fucked and Bound) recently released their first single under their new name, "ZED," and said their new album would come out August 27 via Quiet Panic (US) / Church Road (UK/EU). Today, we get more album details. The album's called Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal, and it doesn't feature "ZED," but it does feature 12 songs including the newly-released album opener "On The Rake." "ZED" was a murky, sludgy song, but "On The Rake" is an 89-second, whiplash-inducing hardcore ripper that sounds built to turn a packed venue into a sea of moving bodies.
MusicRevolver

6 Best New Songs Right Now: 6/11/21

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in metal, hardcore, whatever the hell Poppy is, and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
Musicnextmosh.com

Tarah Who? stream new single “Bad Time” (exclusive)

Share the post "Tarah Who? stream new single “Bad Time” (exclusive)" Following the release of their successful singles “Illusion of Freedom” and “La Petite Boche” earlier this spring, garage punk pairing Tarah Who? – consisting of singer /guitarist Tarah Carpenter and drummer / backing vocalist Coralie Hervé – are now ready to officially unleash their new tune “Bad Time” tomorrow, June 11th. For exclusive early access, scroll down below to listen to the entire track, which touches on the topic of #MeToo, the social movement against sexual abuse and sexual harassment.
Rock MusicJamBase

Southern Avenue Details New Album ‘Be The Love You Want’ & Shares Single

Memphis soul quintet Southern Avenue will release a new album, Be The Love You Want, on August 27 through Renew Records/BMG. The band accompanied the announcement with lead single, “Push Now.”. The follow-up to 2019’s Keep On sees Southern Avenue — vocalist Tierinii Jackson, drummer Tikyra Jackson, bassist Evan Sarver,...
MusicStereogum

Stream Emotional Oranges’ New Album Featuring Vince Staples And Channel Tres

Over the last couple years, the enigmatic R&B group Emotional Oranges have built a bit of buzz thanks to a series of EPs. Today, they’re back with a full project called The Juicebox. It’s got eight songs, and each one features a different collaborator. The whole thing kicks off with “All That,” a team-up with Channel Tres first released last year. Becky G and THEY. and several others also appear, and perhaps most notably “Back & Forth” includes a verse from Vince Staples.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PETER TÄGTGREN's PAIN Releases Music Video For New Single 'Party In My Head'

PAIN, the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Peter Tägtgren, has released its first original song in five years: "Party In My Head". Blending '80s synth, electro, and metal, PAIN delivers one hell of an anthem providing a powerful sonic vaccine against the distress and depression caused by the worldwide pandemic.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Your Old Droog’s new LP ft. MF DOOM, Aesop Rock, Wiki, Blu, Mick Jenkins & more

The extremely prolific New York rapper Your Old Droog already released two albums with Tha God Fahim this year, and here's yet another new 15-song LP, with guest appearances by the late MF DOOM, Aesop Rock, Blu, Mick Jenkins, Wiki, and Elzhi; and production from Edan, Quelle Chris, Budgie, Awhlee, 88 Keys, and more. It's not easy to keep up with all the music he puts out, but it's worth hearing each new project; his '90s-styles bars always deliver. Listen below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

illuminati hotties announce new LP, playing shows (watch video for new single “Pool Hopping”)

Back in April, illuminati hotties shared a new single, "MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA," the first release on their new label, Snack Shack Tracks, an imprint of Hopeless Records. They've now announced a new album, Let Me Do One More, due out on October 1. "The songs tell a story of my gremlin-ass running around LA, sneaking into pools at night, messing up and starting over, begging for attention for one second longer, and asking the audience to let me do one more," bandleader Sarah Tudzin says. Hanif Abdurraqib wrote a piece about the album, which you can find below, along with the cover art and tracklisting.
Minoritiestvinsider.com

Fox Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Moments & Pride Month With a ‘Little Bit of Color’ (VIDEO)

Fox and its stars are celebrating Pride Month with some colorful tunes this June and we have your exclusive first look. In a bright collaboration, stars from 9-1-1: Lone Star and Call Me Kat among others are having a ball for themselves as the network recognizes some of its most memorable LGBTQIA+ moments and talent. The “Little Bit of Color” music video features a catchy original tune from Liz G, produced by Lisa Hickox and performed by Oston.
Los Angeles, CAfloodmagazine.com

Geographer’s New Song “Hollow (Do You?)” Finds the Human Psyche Thwarting Love

Los Angeles-based artist Mike Deni has been releasing indie pop gems for over a decade under the name Geographer. His group has released three albums including 2008’s Innocent Ghosts, 2012’s Myth, and 2015’s Ghost Modern. Now, Geographer is preparing for the release of their fourth album Down and Out in the Garden of Earthly Delights—following 2019’s New Jersey EP—due out November 12. The latest single “Hollow (Do You?)”—co-written with singer/songwriter Evalyn—is a vibrant synth-pop track about how we can say the dumbest things to those we love the most.