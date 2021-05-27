Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump and Giuliani Ask Judge to Drop Capitol Riot Conspiracy Case

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump and his onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to incite the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol. Lawyers for Trump and Giuliani on Thursday argued that their clients' incendiary remarks at a pre-riot...

www.nbcdfw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Marcy Kaptur
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Capitol#Republican Lawmakers#Conspiracy#Ku Klux Klan Act#Cnbc#Democratic#The Electoral College#Defendant Trump#House Democrats#Defendants#President Joe Biden#Klan#Rally#U S District Court#Lawyers#Rioters#Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionRaleigh News & Observer

Do NC members of Congress agree with Donald Trump’s election lie? We asked each one

Is Joe Biden the legitimate president of the United States?. It seems like a simple question. It should have an obvious answer. But in the months after the 2020 election, Republicans have followed Donald Trump’s lead in casting doubt on his loss. They, along with the former president, say the election was fraudulent, with Trump calling it the “crime of the century” in a speech at the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday.
POTUSWashington Post

Too many people are still underestimating Trump

Former president Donald Trump’s secret weapon has always been that it is hard for educated people to take him seriously. He acts like a preening buffoon with pretensions of grandeur — doltish and delusional in equal measure. Everything about him, from his orange tan and bad combover to his insistence that he is a “very stable genius,” screams: Are you kidding me?
POTUSWashington Post

Donald Trump wants attention to be paid

Since the Toddler in Chief retired, the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has very much enjoyed not writing about Donald Trump. Oh, sure, there has been the occasional column devoted to him or how the GOP is coping with him, but mostly the real world and the Biden administration have been providing plenty of grist for the mill.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Exclusive: New audio of 2019 phone call reveals how Giuliani pressured Ukraine to investigate baseless Biden conspiracies

(CNN) — Never-before-heard audio, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows how former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Rudy Giuliani relentlessly pressured and coaxed the Ukrainian government in 2019 to investigate baseless conspiracies about then-candidate Joe Biden. The audio is of a July 2019 phone call between Giuliani, US diplomat Kurt Volker,...
POTUSCNN

Now we know how far Giuliani went for Trump

(CNN) — Listen to this audio, exclusively obtained by CNN, of Rudy Giuliani in July 2019 -- when he was still President Donald Trump's lawyer and henchman -- cajoling an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into Joe Biden. Giuliani's call was a precursor to the...
New York City, NYPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Manchin’s Sunday surprise

Good morning! There’s a lot to unpack today. But first, take a few minutes to watch this very powerful PAMELA BROWN interview with two U.S. Capitol Police officers, Sgt. AQUILINO GONELL and Ofc. HARRY DUNN, about the Jan. 6 insurrection. THE OP-ED EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT — This morning, Sen. JOE...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Meadows Pushed DOJ to Probe Insane ‘Italygate’ Election Fraud Theory

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pushed the Justice Department to investigate bogus claims of election fraud, including the bonkers theory that Italian military technology changed votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. That’s according to emails obtained by Congress and reviewed by The New York Times, which says that Meadows sent multiple requests to DOJ between December and January urging it to look at unsubstantiated election fraud claims. In emails recently shared with Congress, Meadows repeatedly hounded then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to investigate crackpot conspiracy theories, including the long-debunked “Italygate.” Other emails show Meadows promoting unverified claims of voter fraud in states like New Mexico and Georgia, repeating claims made by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. It's not the first report of Meadows getting involved in Trump's crusade. He previously appeared in Cobb County, Georgia, to oversee an election audit in December and took part in Trump's Jan. 2 intimidation call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Did Mike Pence just doom his 2024 chances?

At a stop in New Hampshire on Thursday night, former Vice President Mike Pence defended his actions on January 6 and, in the process, may well have doomed (or at the very least hamstrung) his chances of emerging as the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump’s ex-counsel to be quizzed on Russia investigation after two-year fight

The House judiciary committee is poised to question Donald Trump’s former White House counsel Don McGahn behind closed doors on Friday, two years after House Democrats originally sought his testimony as part of investigations into the former president. The long-awaited interview is the result of an agreement reached last month...