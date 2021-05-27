Cancel
Music

Yola Showcases Black Female Strength on New Song 'Stand for Myself'

By Claire Shaffer
New Haven Register
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYola has released “Stand for Myself,” the title track from her upcoming sophomore album that’s due out July 30th. The single arrived with a vibrant music video directed by Allister Ann, showing the singer trapped inside a dark, enclosed space and gradually freeing herself with her self-empowerment. “I’m alive, alive, I’m alive/I used to be nothing like you,” she belts on the song’s climax, backed by the McCrary Sisters, as the simmering guitar track transforms into full-on arena rock.

www.nhregister.com
