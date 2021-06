S — o maybeBoris Johnson’s Brexit deal wasn’t as marvellous as he made out – certainly the citizens of Northern Ireland have their doubts. At least half the population seems pretty peeved that the border once surrounding the six counties now seems to be down the middle of the Irish Sea. And it seems they are not able to file unnecessary paperwork in the waste bin as the prime minister promised they could. What was once dismissed blithely as Project Fear might instead be baring its teeth.