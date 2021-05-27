These Are The 11 Places Every Friends Fan Needs To See When They Visit NYC

When the Veiled Prophet Ball became a nationally known quantity on Monday, the prevailing reaction was the reasonable one: shock and confusion. The images bouncing around online this week range from jarring to inexplicable: Here is a man draped in white robes, hiding his face behind little lace curtains; here is … sorry, is that Kimmy Schmidt in the ball gown and the opera gloves? Who are those children smiling adoringly up at her, what do they want? Having grown up in St. Louis and attended the ball as a guest, I can tell you that the kids in the feathery caps are her “pages,” and the turbaned white man standing just behind her bridal train is a “Bengal Lancer,” and the over-the-elbow gloves are obligatory, at least until dinner is served. Learning that a teenage Ellie Kemper made her debut at the ball in 1999, I didn’t feel surprised. My first thought went something like, Well, of course.