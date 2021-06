West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734) Victor Anthony Medina Jr., 19, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and summary driving without a license after a report of a stolen vehicle in the first block of South Third Street in Lemoyne about 8:30 a.m. May 11. Police were told a vehicle was stolen out of York County and that the victim was tracking the vehicle by GPS. Police arrived and observed the vehicle, but the driver attempted to elude them. Police located the vehicle again and saw Medina walking away from the car. He was taken into custody and later posted $10,000 cash bail.