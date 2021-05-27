Cancel
Russian private health clinic group EMC eyes summer IPO - sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian private health clinic operator European Medical Centre (EMC) is considering an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as this summer, three financial market sources told Reuters, amid a pick up in investor interest in Russian assets.

EMC, founded in 1989 to focus on medical care for foreigners living in Moscow, has been considering an IPO for at least a couple of years but has been waiting for the right market conditions.

After flotations by several Russian companies, including the $1 billion IPO of online retailer Ozon in November, EMC is now weighing up whether to proceed with a share offering of its own, the sources said.

The company, majority owned by businessman Igor Shilov, aims to raise around $500 million, one of the sources said. EMC declined to comment. (Reporting by Olga Popova. Writing by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Mark Potter)

Reuters

Reuters

