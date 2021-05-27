Cancel
Union calls on BBVA staff in Spain to strike over layoff plans

By Syndicated Content
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – A Spanish union said on Thursday it had called on BBVA’s more than 20,000 employees in Spain to hold a one-day strike next week in protest over the bank’s plans for layoffs. Although Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) has scheduled another meeting next week with Spain’s second-largest bank, it...

