Being a part of the royal family is no cakewalk. According to Delish, there are plenty of dining rules and restrictions of which you need to be aware. Here's an interesting one: the Queen always gets to take to take a look at the menu before the start of each week, and she's the one who approves the options, based on her preferences. Also, the Queen really appreciates it when her chefs ensure that they're providing her with seasonal food items like strawberries.