Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Instagram: How to Hide Like and View Counts on Your Posts

By Brandy Shaul
AdWeek
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram rolled out the ability for users to hide like and view counts on their own content, as well as on posts shared by other users. If you want to hide like and view counts on your own content, you’ll need to change a setting before you share each post to your feed: There isn’t one setting that will apply to all of your posts going forward. Our guide will show you how to hide like and view counts on an individual post before you share it.

www.adweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Posts#Counts#Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetElite Daily

When You Hide Likes On IG, Here’s How People Can Still Show Your Posts Love

Instagram recently released a huge update — the ability to hide like counts on your posts — and it gives users so many more options. There’s long been talk of nixing likes from the app altogether, but this update isn’t a total obliteration of the double-tap. You can even implement hidden like counts on a post-by-post basis. With the new options, though, you might wonder if people can still like your Instagram posts if you hide like counts. It’s actually pretty simple.
InternetKeene Sentinel

New Facebook and Instagram feature lets everyone hide how popular their posts are

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook is getting rid of those alluring and changeable numbers that show how many likes a post received. If you no longer want to see them, that is. The social media giant confirmed Wednesday it is finally rolling out a long-rumored new feature: Anyone on Facebook or Facebook-owned Instagram can hide like counts from posts they see on their feeds. Users can also hide public like counts on their own posts, one at a time.
MinoritiesAdWeek

Messenger From Facebook: How to Use the Pride Month Sticker Pack

Messenger From Facebook released new features celebrating Pride Month. For instance, users can download the “With Pride” sticker pack and send Pride Month-themed stickers in conversations. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
Cell PhonesRefinery29

This New Dating App Is Like TikTok With Flirting

The world of online dating is always evolving with new dating trends and – thankfully – new features to prevent abuse. Our understanding of how identity can affect the dating app experience is constantly evolving, too. Now, a new dating app that's a bit like TikTok with flirting has hit...
InternetDigiday

‘Brands are relying on influencers’: Why Instagram is starting its first training week for creators

Influencers today have multiple platform options when they want to grow their followings and Instagram wants to make sure it’s a big part of their consideration set. Today is the start of Instagram’s first Creator Week. Around 5,000 creators are expected to be invited to the three-day, streamed event, which comes as competition to woo creators heats up as influencers become a core pillar in brands’ marketing strategies.
Internetpaigetaylorevans.com

4x4 Mini Album Virtual Class with Paige Evans

Join me for a 4x4 Mini Album Virtual Class on Saturday June 26th 2021 from 11am-2pm Eastern Time in a private Facebook group! The video will be saved in case you can't attend the class. We'll be doing some stitching, stamping, f-wording (that's fussy cutting lolol), layering, fringing, sequining, and much much more! Hope to see you in class and let me know if you have any questions!
Internetwersm.com

Top Insights From Five Social Media Experiments

In this article, Amanda Wood, Social Media Marketing Manager at Hootsuite examines five social media experiments and their findings. According to Hootsuite, more than half a billion new users joined social media platforms over the last year, taking the global total to a whopping 4.33 billion by April 2021. As...
Books & Literaturetimelesstimely.com

The 100 Word Story

“When you wish to instruct, be brief; that men's minds take in quickly what you say, learn its lesson, and retain it faithfully. Every word that is unnecessary only pours over the side of a brimming mind.” ― Cicero. If someone asked you to tell your story in exactly 100...
CelebritiesAdWeek

Creative 100: Icons and Influencers

Today’s most admired celebrities don’t just show up, stand in front of a camera and look the part. They’re often strategic content creators, hands-on brand builders and high-profile investors. Here are this year’s icons and influencers featured on Adweek’s Creative 100:
MakeupMindBodyGreen

5 Tips To Create An Effortless & Glowy Look In Just 3 Minutes

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Clean and natural makeup is a category I can't get enough of. In the last several years, brands have really stepped up their game: Gone are the days of underperforming formulas and lackluster hues. Clean makeup options range from the bold and pigmented to elegant washes of color. And the formulas have efficacy and staying power. Truly, if you haven't made the switch to clean makeup—what are you waiting for?
MinoritiesDigiday

Marketing Briefing: Why marketers and agency execs are encouraging Pride marketing that ‘goes beyond June’

Last June, many of the marketing campaigns to support Pride were pulled due to the pandemic as the typically sponsored in-person events were canceled and virtual events had yet to hit their stride. Now that many people are vaccinated and socializing again, marketers are spending to support Pride again, returning to budgeting ad dollars with LGBTQ+ media as well as making Pride-specific campaigns and products.
BusinessThe Drum

‘An octopus climbing a tree’: the future of BuzzFeed’s commercial strategy

BuzzFeed’s acquisition of HuffPost raised questions about the future of the digital-first publisher. As the two teams begin working in tandem, the combination affords the publishing company advantages beyond simply a wider audience demographic, launching new products and commercial opportunities. Who is the BuzzFeed reader who also habitually visits HuffPost?...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fan Who Says She Looks Like an ‘Alien’ in New Commercial

Focusing on what’s important! Khloé Kardashian responded to a fan who mocked her appearance in a new commercial — and she made sure to keep things in perspective. A Twitter user commented on a new Nurtec commercial featuring Kardashian, 36, saying, “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”