Instagram: How to Hide Like and View Counts on Your Posts
Instagram rolled out the ability for users to hide like and view counts on their own content, as well as on posts shared by other users. If you want to hide like and view counts on your own content, you’ll need to change a setting before you share each post to your feed: There isn’t one setting that will apply to all of your posts going forward. Our guide will show you how to hide like and view counts on an individual post before you share it.www.adweek.com