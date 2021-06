What’s the most important thing you think you learned from high school?. Samuel Kleinschuster, Class of 2021 senior class president: “The most important thing I learned in high school was perseverance. Sure I learned an extreme amount of education from my coaches and mentors, although without perseverance I would not have been able to complete any of that. High school taught me to strive for what I want to do the most, and to do that I needed to push through any struggle in hopes to achieve my goals. Thanks to NEAAAT, I am on that pathway to reach my goal!”