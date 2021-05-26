PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 to be decided at NCAA Championship

Wes Roach jumped out early Thursday to the front of the pack at the PGA Tour’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree in South Carolina. Roach tallied four birdies and an eagle on the front nine on his way to a seven-under 64 to hold sole possession of the lead after the first round. Dustin Johnson leads a pack of four in second place after shooting a bogey free six-under 65 in the opening round. Lexington native Josh Teater is tied for 19th at three under, Campbellsville native JB Holmes is tied for 31st at two under and Nashville’s Brandt Snedeker is tied for 75th at one over par.