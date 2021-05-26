Cancel
Golf

PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 to be decided at NCAA Championship

PGA Tour
 29 days ago

Johnathan Brighwell continued his strong play, as he improved to a season-best 13th after finishing T2. (Courtesy of University of Oklahoma) One tournament remains before the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 is announced, as the top-15 will be finalized Monday, May 31, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship. The 72-hole event at Grayhawk Golf Club will feature 15 of the top-20 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking updated on Wednesday.

www.pgatour.com
