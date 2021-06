Elvie Shane‘s current single “My Boy” is climbing the country airplay chart with its autobiographical story of the relationship he has with his son. Elvie shares the story of how his wife, and son came into his life at just the right time, “I met my wife in Bowling Green Kentucky we had both going to western Kentucky University and we just couldn’t figure out what we wanted to be when we grew up. So I met her she was working at a bar that I would go and play pool at all the time . I was playing guitar on the weekend doing some little bar gigs and stuff making a little bit of money and playing pool all day during the week with my friends. When I met her, found out she had a little boy, I was ready for a big shift in my life and they became two big reasons to make that shift.”