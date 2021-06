In an age where photo modes in games are ubiquitous, it’s interesting to have a game to exclusively focus on the concept of photography. Leave it to Nintendo and Bandai Namco to resurrect one of their cult classics with New Pokémon Snap. The original 1999 game was one of the most unique games on the Nintendo 64 at the time. Considering the Pokémon boom of the time, it’s shocking it took more than 20 years for a sequel to arrive. A lot has changed in the video game landscape, so can the newest iteration of Snap thrive? Perhaps better than expected.