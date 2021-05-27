Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game Is Still Coming To Switch This Summer

Plans to stage Tokyo 2020 this summer have been condemned in the most stark terms yet by a Japanese official. Kaori Yamaguchi, a member of the country’s Olympic Committee, said the Games are being held “just for the sake of them” but that it is too late to pull out despite Japan’s ongoing coronavirus crisis.Yamaguchi wrote in an editorial published by Japan’s Kyodo news agency: “What will these Olympics be for, and for whom? The games have already lost meaning and are being held just for the sake of them. I believe we have already missed the opportunity to cancel.“We...