Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game Is Still Coming To Switch This Summer
It seems like a lifetime ago - late 2019, in fact - that we were trying out a rather encouraging demo for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game on Nintendo Switch, the latest official tie-in for the event from SEGA. Of course, global events led to the delay of the game, but it is now rescheduled in line with this year's re-arranged Games - it's set for Switch on 22nd June priced at $39.99USD.www.nintendolife.com