Crytek has announced that Crysis Remastered Trilogy — which obviously means Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 — is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (with “even smoother” play on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) in fall 2021. Crysis Remastered already released last year, with a surprisingly solid Switch port, but now the other two games are getting the remaster treatment. Crytek is again working in partnership with Saber Interactive for these titles. Pricing and how exactly these games will be released has not been elaborated upon, but “the remasters of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 will also be made available separately.”