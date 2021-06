There are plenty of questions ahead about Tiger Woods’ playing future in the wake of his late February car accident and the limited updates he’s provided since then, but it’s clear he’s not looking to pivot to broadcasting just yet. On a NBC Sports media call ahead of the U.S. Open next week at Torrey Pines, play-by-play voice Dan Hicks told reporters that NBC made Woods (seen above in 2018 at the Genesis Open) an offer to serve as a guest analyst for this year’s tournament, but he declined. Here are those key Hicks quotes, via Evan Orris of The New York Post: