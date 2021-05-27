Disneyland And California Adventure Moving One Step Closer To Normalcy In June

Disneyland was the last Disney theme park to attempt reopening, and while it took the longest for guests to return, the park was closed for over a year, it has moved much faster than the others when it has come to adapting its rules and returning things to normal. When the parks opened at the end of April, they were only open to residents of the state of California. However, out-of-state guests won't have to wait too much longer to get their time at the happiest place on earth, as Disneyland Resort has announced that all guests will be welcome inside the gate beginning June 15.