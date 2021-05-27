West Genesee girls lacrosse beats Cicero-North Syracuse in overtime

ONONDAGA COUNTY – As area high school girls lacrosse teams turned into the regular-season homestretch, all looked to position themselves as best they could for Section III playoff runs.

West Genesee had a particularly important assignment Tuesday as it faced Cicero-North Syracuse at Bragman Stadium and, rallying late to force overtime, made the comeback pay off and earned a 9-8 victory over the Northstars.

Remembering how C-NS had come to Camillus and beat them 5-4 on May 6, the Wildcats played superb defense in the first half, only allowing the Northstars to score twice.

Four different players – Halen Saroney, Grace Detor, Courtney Reynolds and Olivia Blanding – converted, and WG found itself in front 4-2 at the break.

Early in the second half, C-NS appeared to turn it around, netting four unanswered goals. But Cara Major stopped that surge as she and Blanding converted to tie it again, 6-6.

Again the Northstars moved out in front, but again the Wildcats didn’t let it get away and, after back-to-back goals, blanked C-NS over the last seven-plus minutes of regulation.

Major hit on her second goal with 4:36 left. Then WG got possesion and, with 2:40 to play, Saroney, off a free position, put it past Nicole O’Neil to tie it, 8-8.

Both teams could not win it in regulation, setting up the OT where, after the Wildcats got possession, it was Gabby Meager earning the game-winner.

Blanding, Major and Reynolds all finished with assists as Allie Hanlon earned seven saves. Fran Tortora paced C-NS, earning a three-goal hat trick.

Meanwhile, Skaneateles continued to dominate anyone it faced, including a strong Christian Brothers Academy side which had given all of the Class A contenders, including West Genesee, a real battle in recent weeks.

The Lakers, by contrast, flattened the Brothers 15-3 last Tuesday at Hyatt Stadium, constantly winning draws and constantly attacking on the way to establishing an 8-2 advantage by halftime.

And the margin kept growing as Kathryn Morrissey, with four goals and one assist, and Bella Brogan, with three goals and one assist, set the pace.

Lilly Marquardt got a goal and three assists, with Ava Logan and Maggie Newton each scoring twice. Rachel Hackler and Anna McGlynn joined Marquardt with single goals as Rory Comer and Makenzie Miller earned assists.

Just as impressive was what the Lakers’ defense, led by Campbell Torrey, Kelsey Rutledge and Liz Wamp, did against a potent CBA attack, limiting opportunities as goalie Emily Evans stopped seven of the 10 shots she faced.

Two local rivals would battle head-to-head that same night, Westhill taking on Marcellus and the Warriors proving quite impressive putting away the Mustangs by a 15-6 margin.

This one was decided by halftime, with Westhill dominating the draws and turning those opportunities into a series of goals that produced a 12-1 margin.

Grace Winkler, Sophia Caron and Adelaide Lowery each got three-goal hat tricks, with Winkler adding two assists. Katy McPeak also had two assists as she and Claire Hunter both scored twice, Rosemary Mahoney earning the other goal and Gianna Zerillo earning an assist.

For Marcellus, Anna Spitzer and Madeline Caron would both produce late, getting two goals apiece. Bella Clarke had the other goal as Lucy Powell earned an assist. Westhill goalie Frankie Argentieri stopped nine of the Mustangs’ 15 shots.

Getting its own big victory last Tuesday, Jordan-Elbridge relied on a multi-pronged attack against Tully, the Eagles doing just enough to edge the Black Knights 13-11.

Though Gabrielle Gunnip again led the way with five goals, Clara Derby stepped up with four goals, with Gabby Smart and Kyra Dominick each finding the net twice. The win improved J-E’s record to 3-6.