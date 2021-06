Unfortunately, the dinosaurs were far from being the only creatures on Earth that had to face the extreme wrath of nature. Those giant beasts went extinct about 66 million years ago when the Chicxulub impactor (scientists aren’t sure if it was a comet or an asteroid) smashed into our planet with the power of ~100 million megatons, devastating the Gulf of Mexico region. The impactor itself is thought to be measured about seven miles wide.