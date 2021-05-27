Report: Bicycle related deaths increased between 2009-2018, state doubles down on safety measures
The Division of Consumer Protection and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding New Yorkers of all ages of the importance of wearing a helmet when riding a bike. A new CDC report revealed that bicycle-related deaths nationally increased between 2009 and 2018, primarily among adults. Males were three times more likely than females to end up in the hospital with traumatic brain injuries.fingerlakes1.com