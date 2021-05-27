Report: Bicycle related deaths increased between 2009-2018, state doubles down on safety measures

(KNSI) – With temps in the 90s predicted all week this week, the National Weather Service has some tips to beat the heat for those working, exercising, or playing outside. If you’re going to be outside for any length of time, stop and make sure you’re getting enough fluid, take a break, sit in the shade for a little while, and remember if you’re walking your dog, not to do it in the hottest part of the day. He says the sidewalk can heat up to well over 100 degrees and hurt your dog’s paws.