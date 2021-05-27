Cancel
Report: Bicycle related deaths increased between 2009-2018, state doubles down on safety measures

FingerLakes1
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Division of Consumer Protection and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding New Yorkers of all ages of the importance of wearing a helmet when riding a bike. A new CDC report revealed that bicycle-related deaths nationally increased between 2009 and 2018, primarily among adults. Males were three times more likely than females to end up in the hospital with traumatic brain injuries.

fingerlakes1.com
