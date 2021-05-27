Cancel
Extinct? Dead wrong! Galapagos turtle species rediscovered 115 years after 'dying out'

By PETER BARKER, Zenger News
KVAL
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands in 2019 has been determined to belong to a species that scientists believed was extinct. DNA testing has confirmed that the female tortoise found on Fernandina Island is a member of the species Chelonoidis phantasticus. It had been “presumed extinct since 1906,” according to the Turtle Conservancy.

