The Granite Falls Garden Club presented the awards for Garden of the Month and Yard of the Month to the home of Paul and Gaynell Bollinger on South Main. Paul starts his tomato plants in the early spring in 5-gallon buckets. He leaves the plants in the buckets with bottoms cut out. As they grow he adds cages to each. His technique makes a neat garden. As a couple Gaynell and Paul both work in the vegetable garden along with maintaining a rose garden with a variety of colors. They have added annuals such as ferns, petunias and other plants for the summer season.